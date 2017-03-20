Zaoga pastor held hostage

A ZAOGA pastor and his family were allegedly held hostage at their Norton house by four men, who robbed them of valuables.

Prosper Nyamana, Wiltry Shereni, T. Garikai and Tendai Chinembiri appeared before Norton magistrate Never Diza charged with robbery.

They were remanded to March 30 on bail.

Allegations are that on March 16 around 1am the four forced entry into the pastor’s house.

The State alleges that they then assaulted the pastor and his family using iron bars demanding cash and valuables.

It is further alleged that the pastor then showed them US$840, which was under the bed mattress.

The court heard that the four men took two cellphones belonging to the pastor.

They tied their victims’ hands and legs and used a hot iron to burn them before fleeing the scene.

Besta Chihombori represented the State. H- Metro