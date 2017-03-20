Mugabe returns home, flies out again

Zimbabwe’s nomadic leader, President Robert Mugabe is now in Mauritius, the fourth country he has visited this month.

The ZBC reported that the 93 year-old leader arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius to join other heads of state and government, captains of industry and intellectuals for the inaugural African Economic Platform (AEP).

“President Mugabe was warmly welcomed at Ramgulan International Airport by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Provin Jugnauth, several ministers from the government of Mauritius, and representatives from the African Union (AU),” ZBC said.

“As he disembarked from his plane, President Mugabe inspected a guard honour mounted to honour and acknowledge his presence, before proceeding into a VVIP lounge where the two leaders had a brief conversation.”

The AEP Summit, which kicks off this Monday will be focusing on economic transformation and integration on the continent.

Mugabe is fresh from an expensive trip to Singapore earlier this month which saw him use state resources to charter a $1 million dollar plane for a medical review in the Asian country.

He returned to spend less than 24 hours in the country only to fly out again to Ghana to attend that country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Only this weekend, he was in Swaziland for a SADC summit on industrialisation.

The Zimbabwean strongman returned home and flew out again to Mauritius.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, who is part of Mugabe’s entourage, has defended the veteran leader’s endless travels saying “diplomacy did not come cheap”.

Zimbabweans have slammed their leader’s endless travels which draw massive resources from the country’s depleted coffers often with no tangible benefits. Radio VOP