Killer T for UK Cup Clash

By Nyasha Kada

Zim dancehall star, Killer T is set to make a return as the headline act at the annually held UK Cup Clash.

This will be the second time the Takangodaro singer will be appearing at the event after having last performed at the show in 2014.

Three years later the Zim dancehall artiste, who boasts of a catalogue of hit songs, returns to the same event.

This time it is in Leicester at a venue called Street Life on April 29.

Killer T also registers as the first artiste to have performed at the event twice since it came to life in 1995.

The organiser of the show, King Alfred said Killer T is very much on demand in the UK hence the call up to come feature at the event again.

“So many people here in the UK want Killer T back, so we had no option other than follow the wants of the people.

“Killer T will be live on stage in the UK come April 29; it’s confirmed as we have everything sorted for him to be available for that show.

“We have never had an artiste perform at this event twice, Killer T is actually the first.

“As always we are looking forward to another great event,” he said.

A line up of deejays to battle each other in the Bashment versus Afrobeats clash has already been drawn.

Representing the bashment side are Survivor Sound, Dancehall Defenda, Small Axe’s Dj Dixon and DJ Codeless.

The Afro beats side will be made up of DJ Timeless, KJ Glider, Dj Firelox and DJ Wardzy. H-Metro