Joe Mafela dies in car crash

By Karishma Dipa | IOL |

Multi-talented local personality Joe Mafela, who is well-known in the acting and music world, died in a car accident on a Joburg highway on Saturday night at the age of 75.

Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokeswoman Superintendent Edna Mamonyane said he was travelling alone at the time and was confirmed dead at the scene.

She said the accident happened at around 21:45 on the M1 between Houghton Drive and Oxford Road.

Mamonyane explained that Mafela collided with an Isuzu bakkie which hit his Ford Figo on his left hand side.

“The bakkie then hit the barricade and damaged the rear tyre.”

She said that when paramedics arrived at the scene Mafela was found unconcious.

“They tried to revive him but he was declared dead at the scene.”

Mamonyane said that the family travelling in the bakkie were not injured in the collision.

Mafela was also not found with any injuries caused by the accident but Mamonyane said authorities would probe the incident.

“The matter is under investigation.”

As news of Mafela’s death broke, tributes continued to pour in on social media for the renowned actor, writer, producer, director, singer and businessman.