Death in fight for chickens: 30-year old stabs stepmother in heated dispute

By Leonard Ncube and Whinsley Masara

A man from Hwange allegedly fatally stabbed his stepmother with a knife before attacking his stepbrother with the same weapon.

The incident happened at Number 5, E Section at around 5PM on Saturday in full view of two minor children.

Reginald Siketa (30) had a row with his stepmother after she quizzed him about some chickens he allegedly stole on Wednesday last week.

The chickens were allegedly stolen from the woman’s house when she was at church with her family.

Reginald allegedly stabbed his stepmother under the left breast and behind the right shoulder.

When her 17-year-old son Regis Siketa rushed to defend his mother, he was also attacked.

The Chronicle was told that neighbours rushed the woman and her son to Hwange Colliery Hospital but she died before she could be admitted as nurses at the health institution reportedly refused to attend to her demanding a police report.

Regis, who is in Form Four at a school in Hwange, is admitted to the same hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

Reginald’s father, Mr Ronald Siketa, said he was grief stricken to comment and referred all questions to the police.

Matabeleland North province Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala wasn’t immediately reachable.

Hwange Local Board Councillor Godi Nyoni confirmed the incident.

“Everyone is in shock as we try to figure out what could have gotten into him. We feel it’s a challenge for us as a community to make sure we control children,” he said.

A neighbour said: “Reginald arrived home and shoved Regis as he entered. He went straight to his stepmother who was cleaning in the sitting room and immediately stabbed her. Regis rushed to rescue his mother and that’s when he was also stabbed and both collapsed.”

Neighbours reportedly rushed and tried to administer first aid on the two who were bleeding profusely.

A source said Reginald had been staying with his maternal grandmother and only visited his father and stepmother recently.

The source said the murder suspect’s mother died when he was a small boy and his stepmother raised him, before he later moved to live with his maternal grandparents.

It is alleged that Reginald, who was once a temporary teacher after finishing his A Levels, was in the habit of abusing drugs which made him lose his job a few years ago.

Meanwhile, a man from Tsholotsho is on the run after allegedly stabbing and axing his wife of two months to death for suspected infidelity.

Junias Tshuma (31) brought the woman identified only as MaBhanda (25) from Bulawayo when he was released from prison in January.

Sources said Tshuma, who has been in and out of prison most of his life, allegedly axed MaBhanda on the right leg in a domestic dispute last Wednesday afternoon before villagers intervened and prevented him from killing her.

The altercation flared up again the same night when the couple was sleeping and Tshuma allegedly butchered his wife .

Villagers discovered the body lying in a pool of blood in the fields in Mbambangamandla village, under chief Magama at around 7AM on Thursday.

MaBhanda’s relatives are yet to be located.

Tshuma’s mother, Mrs Molly Tshuma, said her son was always fighting with MaBhanda whom he had recently introduced to her as his wife.

“My son suspected that she was having an affair but was never able to prove it. I’m at a loss for words,” she said.

A Neighbourhood Watch Committee member, Mr Jabulani Mpofu, said Tshuma was in a foul mood on the day he allegedly killed his wife.

“They had a serious fight in the afternoon and Tshuma struck his wife with an axe. His mother and other villagers managed to rein him in and they counselled the couple,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said by the time the couple went to bed, all seemed to be well.

“We were therefore shocked to find MaBhanda’s severely battered body in the morning. We don’t know how they dragged each other to the fields where Tshuma axed his wife above her right ear.

“Her body also showed that she was severely bashed with an unknown object. There were signs of a colossal struggle at the scene,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said villagers conducted a search after Tshuma’s mother told him the couple had disappeared.

“Tshuma fled from the village. His wife’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post mortem and police are searching for MaBhanda’s relatives. We are informed she comes from Maphisa and she resided with relatives in Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo where she met Tshuma who was recently released from one of the prisons in Bulawayo,” Mr Mpofu said.

A neighbour, Mr Beau Sibanda, said news that Tshuma had brutally killed his wife did not shock him. He said Tshuma had a short temper and was of a serious violent disposition.

“Junias had just come out of prison and he brought this woman but the two were always up in arms, fighting over endless issues. We are not surprised because he is capable of murder,” he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala could not be reached for comments as his mobile went unanswered.The Chronicle