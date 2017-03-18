Civil servants pay dates out

By Collen Murahwa

The Government has released March pay dates for civil servants, with most of them going to be paid before the end of the month.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe were paid yesterday (March 17), the health sector will be paid on Tuesday (March 21), the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services on March 24, while the education sector will be paid on March 28.

The rest of the civil service will be paid on April 4, followed by pensioners on April 7.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said despite low revenue inflows, Government would pay most of its workers before month end.

“As we have announced earlier on, we are trying by all means to ensure everyone is paid within the month worked,” she said.

“Yes, we might have cash flow challenges, but we value the service delivery we get from the workers.”

Despite the prevailing cash flow challenges, government has committed to paying civil servants bonuses starting from next month. The Chronicle