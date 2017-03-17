Zahara, TS records part ways

Multi-award winning singer, Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana has left DJ Sbu and Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza’s TS Records to focus on bigger things.

Zahara said the parting was amicable and according to reports, she was let go in December.

Her first album Lolilwe sold over 20 000 copies and reached gold status within 72 hours of its release.

Four weeks after it was released, the album sold 210 000 copies in South Africa.

The album’s production was handled by Robbie Malinga and Mojalefa Thebe.

Said Zahara: “I’ll still work with TS Records whenever they need me or when I need them. It’s my second home. Bhuti TK always encouraged me to show that I’ve grown in the industry. He’s like a father to me. I know he’s proud that I’ve left to stand on my own. I also realised that he’s busy since he became a full-time politician.”

Zahara has established her own company, Zahara Army.

She also revealed that she is set to seal a partnership with Universal Records in London.

“They called me and even came to South Africa to see me. They’re interested in working with me and want to release my artists and me in London.” she said. The Chronicle