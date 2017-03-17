Sulu begins farewell tour

By Sophia Chese-Musowa

Dendera icon Suluman Chimbetu will tomorrow hold his farewell show at Bar Rouge where he is scheduled to share the stage with David “HD” Hondoyedzomba.

In an interview, Suluman through his publicist Joe “Local” Nyamungoma said the show is one of their farewell gigs before they leave for Canada.

“This is one of our farewell gigs as we are preparing for our North America tour next month. Dendera fans should come in their numbers to bid farewell to their maestro. It is a show not to miss. We will be playing tracks from our latest album ‘Jamboree’ and some from our previous albums,” he said.

Bar Rouge entertainment manager Spencer Sahumani said they are looking forward to an exciting night.

“Sulu never disappoints and every time he performs, he always does his best and he leaves people asking for more, so we are looking forward to a great night on Saturday (tomorrow),”he said.

Sulu is set to go on his maiden tour of Canada where he will stage a number of shows.

He will travel with a full band and will depart on April 11 for a two-week sojourn. He will perform in Toronto and Edmonton.

He said he will be taking Zimbabwe’s independence celebrations to North America.

“My band and I will be in Canada for two weeks as we are going to celebrate 37 years of Independence of our country in North America,” he said.

Sulu is optimistic that his fans in Canada will love his new album “Jamboree” which was warmly received here.

“I am going to give my Canadians fans the one-on-one feel of ‘Jamboree’ and I am sure they will like it,” he said. The Herald