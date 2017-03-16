Two Bulawayo women hospitalised after axe attack

By Cynthia Dube

A man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife and niece with an axe resulting in the two women being hospitalised.

Absalom Phakathi (35) arrived home at around 1AM on Sunday and demanded some money and when his wife Ms Egnes Shonhe refused to give him, he allegedly hit her with the back of an axe twice.

Phakathi also allegedly struck his niece, Ms Similo Hove, with the same axe on the head.

The two women sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they were hospitalised.

Phakathi yesterday appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of domestic violence. He was not asked to plead and placed off remand.

Mr Tashaya said Phakathi would be summoned back to court when medical reports have been submitted to the State.

Prosecuting, Ms Leanne Nkomo said on March 12 at around 1AM, Ms Shonhe was sleeping with Ms Hove and her children.

Phakathi is alleged to have broken into the house demanding money.

“The accused person broke into the house and demanded money from the complainant but was not given.

“He became angry and struck the complainant with the back of an axe once on her head and once on the left forearm,” said Ms Nkomo.

“The complainant screamed and Hove woke up and tried to leave the house but the accused person also struck her once on the head with the back of an axe.

“The complainants sustained deep cuts on their heads.” The Chronicle