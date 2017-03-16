Man waylaid, stabbed to death

By Walter Mswazie

A 41-year-old Gutu man allegedly fatally stabbed a fellow reveller after being assaulted for drinking his beer without his consent, police have confirmed.

Tavonga Mupinga (21) of Shenjere Village under Chief Makore allegedly stabbed to death Mr Daniel Machingambi of Zinhata Village under Chief Chiwara in the armpit with an unknown sharp object.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Mr Machingambi’s body was found lying near Lotum Farm in Village 15 in Gutu by a villager on Tuesday at around 5AM.

He said Mr Machingambi was stabbed on Monday at around 8PM.

“The deceased’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by a villager in the early hours of Tuesday. We have arrested the suspect and he is assisting police with investigations. He will appear in court soon facing murder charges. The deceased’s body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said on the fateful day, Mr Machingambi left his homestead for a beer drink at Musakaruka business centre.

“Mr Machingambi bought opaque beer and started drinking with other patrons at around 7PM. At about 7:30PM, Mupinga arrived, grabbed the beer and started drinking it without anyone’s consent. This did not go down well with Mr Machingambi and a dispute ensued between the two leading to a fist fight,” he said. Asst Insp Dehwa said the pair was however restrained by other patrons.

He said later, Mr Machingambi left for home but Mupinga waylaid him in a bush and stabbed him in the armpit with a sharp object before disappearing into the darkness Asst Insp Dehwa said in the early hours of Tuesday, while travelling to a nearby village, Mr Sivukile Mtetwa (34) of Lotum Farm in Village 15 stumbled on Mr Machingambi’s body lying in a pool of blood.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and later arrested Mupinga. The Chronicle