Hayatou targets Chiyangwa

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Caf executive committee has referred Zifa and Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa to its disciplinary committee for allegedly defying incumbent president Issa Hayatou and trying to destabilise the continental football governing body.

The decision was reached during the executive committee’s meeting held on Tuesday ahead of today’s decisive Caf elections in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Chiyangwa is accused of defying a Caf order and going ahead with a meeting with other FA chiefs last month, although the flamboyant property mogul argues that the gathering was to celebrate his birthday and ascendancy to the Cosafa presidency.

“The Caf executive committee unanimously recommended the Caf Disciplinary Board to proceed with the case of Cosafa president, also president of the Federation of Zimbabwe, Philip Chiyangwa, who has multiplied actions and statements recently that appear to attack the honour of Caf, its president and the members of the executive committee,” read the Caf statement.

Chiyangwa and Caf came to loggerheads after Cosafa publicly declared its support for Madagascar FA president Ahmad Ahmad, who is challenging Hayatou in today’s crucial elections.

Chiyangwa is Ahmad’s campaign manager as they bid to unseat the Cameroonian, who has been at the helm of Caf for 29 years. The Chronicle