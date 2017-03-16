My fists will do the talking: Manyuchi

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

World Boxing Council welterweight silver champion Charles Manyuchi says he will let his fists do the talking when he defends his title against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov from Uzbekistan on March 25.

Manyuchi arrived in Singapore yesterday morning from South Africa where he began a 10-day training camp in preparation for his title defence.

According to a statement released by Chris Malunga of Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, Manyuchi’s handlers, the boxer said he will not disappoint his fans and was ready to do his best.

“Charles said he would not disappoint his fans, but do his best, adding that he would let his fists do the talking for him in the ring. He said he knows that he will be fighting away from home, but will not be intimidated as he knows that this is an opportunity for him to show the world what he really is made of,” said Malunga.

According to our Harare bureau, Manyuchi’s sponsors Mr T35 revealed that they were organising a reward for him in the form of a vehicle.

Mr T 35 general manager Martin Beula said it has become routine for them to reward the boxer for his efforts. Some of the cars he has received before include a Honda CRV and Nissan Elgrand.

“There is a reward that we are organising, which is a car for him. Unfortunately, we cannot reveal which type of car, but he is going to get a car whether he wins or not, there is a car for him,” said Beula. The Chronicle