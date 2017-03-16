Chimbetus to grace Boroma’s album launch

Three members of the Chimbetu family will tonight grace the album launch by Dendera musician Chamu Boroma at Jazz 24 /7.

Boroma claims to be the late Simon’s son, a claim vehemently dismissed by the family.

Allan, Tryson and Douglas Chimbetu have confirmed their attendance.

Allan, the heir apparent in the family, said they will grace Boroma’s album launch.

“As you can see on the poster I am one of the people who is going to grace the occasion because anyone who sings Dendera is part of the family.

“However, Boroma is special in that he claims to be my brother’s son and Simon is not there to refute it. I should support him as the remaining father,” he said.

Boroma said he was happy that the Chimbetu family is going to be part of his album launch.

“It has always been my wish to have an album launch with family members in attendance and I am very happy, it is a dream come true,” he said.

However, Boroma said Suluman who is not part of the event, had other commitments elsewhere.

“I would have loved Sulu to attend but he said he was committed somewhere else,” he said.

Douglas recently approached Boroma so that they can work together.

“It is true that Douglas has approached me. I am humbled because he is a talented man and above all he is my brother. After listening to my album, he believes we can go places together,” Boroma said.

Douglas said there was nothing sinister for family members to work together.

Boroma’s benefactor, Japhet Nyamuchengwa, said everything was in place for the launch.

“I have been running around organising everything. I am also a uniting factor in the Chimbetu family that is why you see most of the guys are coming to grace the album launch. Everything is now in place for the album launch,” he said. The Herald