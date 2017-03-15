Turkish, Rwandan airlines to fly into Victoria Falls

Turkish and Rwandan airlines might soon be flying into Victoria Falls, joining several other airlines which are using the new international airport, an official has said.

Rwanda Airlines has since announced that it will begin flights between Kigali and Harare next month making Victoria Falls their next route in Zimbabwe.

The Victoria Falls airport is poised to attract increased air traffic after it underwent a $150 million facelift which increased passenger handling capacity to 1,5 million per year, up from 500 000.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Mr Karikoga Kaseke said the two airlines are some of the many airlines finding the new Victoria Falls airport irresistible.

“We know that Rwandan Airlines will start flying to Harare in April but they have indicated that when they applied to fly that route they did not know that Victoria Falls was there.

“They had not seen how Victoria Falls is . . . They have indicated to us that they also want to fly to Victoria Falls.

“Turkish airlines have also indicated that they want to fly to Victoria Falls,” he said.

Mr Kaseke said the interest by airlines to land in the resort town is a direct response to the upgraded Victoria Falls International Airport, which can now land bigger planes.

“We are hoping that more airlines will be flying into Victoria Falls,” he said.

Another airline, Ethiopian airlines begins flying into the resort town later this month while Kenyan Airways will be servicing the same route starting in May.

Some of the new features of the Victoria Falls International airport include an international terminal building, a four kilometre runway and control tower, road networks and a new fire station.

Zimbabwe has in recent years seen increased interest from various airlines eager to fly into the country. The Chronicle