Suicidal thief saved, arrested

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Bulilima serial thief attempted to hang himself in a bid to evade arrest after his girlfriend threatened to report him for theft, but members of an apostolic church praying nearby cut the rope to save his life.

Kudzanani Tshuma who is from Madlambuzi area was subsequently arrested by police for theft and has since been jailed.

His life was saved by members of an apostolic church who found him hanging from a tree after his girlfriend threatened to report him to the police for stealing two cell phones.

Chief Madlambuzi said Tshuma stole the cell phones on Tuesday last week and tried to hang himself the following morning.

“There is a man who tried to hang himself from a tree in a bushy area. Tshuma broke into a home at Madlambuzi Business Centre and stole cell phones.

“On the following morning he proceeded to a bushy area where he tried to hang himself with a rope. Members of an apostolic church who were praying in the area found him suffocating,” said Chief Madlambuzi.

He said they managed to cut the rope in time and saved his life.

Chief Madlambuzi said Tshuma told community leaders that he wanted to end his life in order to evade arrest as his girlfriend had threatened to report him for theft.

Tshuma was convicted by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere on his own plea of guilty to unlawful entry.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Six months which were suspended on his previous theft sentence were brought into effect, meaning he will serve an effective nine months in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Tshuma unlawfully entered Mrs Prayer Moyo’s house and stole two cell phones which were on a charger.

“On 7 March around 5PM Tshuma went into Mrs Moyo’s homestead where he broke a lock of a door in order to gain entry. He stole two cell phones which were on the charger and went away unnoticed.

“The two cell phones were valued at $130 and only one was recovered. Tshuma was arrested after his girlfriend reported him to the police,” he said.

Tshuma was in 2015 convicted of unlawful entry and theft after he broke into rooms of five pupils from Madlambuzi High School.

He stole a cell phone, memory stick, lotion, toothpaste, a pot and food which comprised a 500g packet of soya chunks, 2kg bag of mealie meal and 2litres cooking oil all valued at R1,160.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and six months were suspended for five years on condition that he does not within the period commit an offence of the same nature.

Tshuma told the court that he stole the property in a bid to secure food for himself and his family.The Chronicle