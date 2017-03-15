Road rage driver apologises to Coltart

By Nqobile Tshili

The driver of a vehicle which almost ran over former Education Minister Mr David Coltart last Friday has apologised for reckless driving and the politician has pledged to withdraw criminal charges he had filed against him.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, John Sinchuke hand delivered a letter to the Bulawayo lawyer apologising for his conduct.

On Friday, an enraged Mr Coltart posted on Facebook a video showing Sinchuke almost running him over and he had to jump to safety while the Mercedes Benz sped off.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Banff Road in Hillside suburb while Mr Coltart was driving his daughter to school.

The road rage incident occurred as the road was partially closed after an accident had occurred.

In the video, other motorists are seen patiently waiting for their chance to pass, but the Mercedes Benz driver crosses a continuous white line, blocking vehicles in the oncoming traffic lane.

Mr Coltart is seen getting out of his vehicle to try and engage the driver who drives off, almost hitting the politician and a woman.

Using the same platform yesterday, Mr Coltart announced that Sinchuke approached him and apologised. He said he was going to withdraw charges against him.

“I sincerely apologise to Senator David Coltart and the community of Bulawayo for my behaviour on the road that day. I hope the (former) minister and the community will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” wrote Sinchuke.

“I want to urge all road users to desist from such dangerous and selfish behaviour that many times cause accidents. Our road safety is in our hands no one can do it for us.

“We can avoid such incidents and worse by just being patient and cautious on the roads. To those like me who have on many occasions intentionally caused havoc on our roads, take responsibility from this day onwards to make our roads safe again.”

Mr Coltart posted that he met Sinchuke and explained to him the dangers his conduct poses to motorists and pupils using the same road.

“During our meeting I explained to Mr Sinchuke that my concern did not relate solely to the potential harm against myself. I explained that I was also concerned about the other motorists who had patiently been waiting in the long queue of cars, all of whom were also either rushing to work or wanting to get their children to school on time. But my greatest concern was for the schoolchildren who cross Cecil Avenue haphazardly, especially when there is stationary traffic,” said Mr Coltart.

“A number of children have been knocked down near Hillside Primary School when they have emerged from between stationary cars and have been hit by vehicles going in the opposite direction. That could easily have happened on Friday with fatal consequences.” The Chronicle