Prominent Zanu PF politician found dead at his farm

61
2939

By Lovemore Kadzura

Rusape politician and farmer, Nathaniel Mhiripiri was found dead at his Abeid Farm 10km along Rusape- Mutare Highway, three days after he went missing.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, but detectives who spoke to The Manica Post at the scene said preliminary investigations were pointing to murder.

His decomposing body was found near a stream a few metres from the main road which lead to his farm house. His relatives reported him missing to the police on Monday and a search was launched at his farm.

His body was found body lying under a tree in a ‘dried’ pool of blood. His body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

Mhiripiri was also Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Labour and Social Welfare. Manica Post

  • hoooooo nhai

  • Zanu pf way unouraya newe uchafa wo

  • Live by a spear die by a spear

  • Mhiripiri l can not say much abt this man only God knows .Anyway since it is our African culture vafa anaka.Rest in peace Mhiripiri bt murume uyuka ummmm

    • Hw was he doing? Its my first time to hear about him?

    • Tiudze Hazie timusunungure asvike zvakanaka kwaari kuenda.

    • mukaenda kwarusape bvunzai vanhu veku makoni west and headlands vanokutauurirai

    • Eish Benson l think most of the pp frm Rusape they can’t say anything abt this man afraid of his ghost also.Ndopaunoona kuti Mwari havana kune matanda anorema zveshuwa.Mhiripiri kufa!Hameno pamwe tichamanikidzwa kumuchema

    • Ndi baba ve shamwari yangu asi ummmm is was kinda heartless. My his soul rest in peace anywhere

    • Hazel chiname…. Lol # dead by

    • Tichamanikidzwa kuchema kkkkkkk

    • Murume wakanetsa uyu

    • Chiedza Manyonho votongonobatawo maoko asi here zvakangooma hazvo.Ndosaka ndangoti hangu Rest in peace semunhu vataiziva asika amwe marwadzo chaivo

    • @ hazel chisingaperi chinoshura i almost lost one of my family members he was lucky to survive ha ngaende hake

    • Shaa he left his wife for a teenager. This man was something else handina hangu Chekuita tinonobata maoko. Usually this is the way heartless people end.

    • Handina tsitsi nevanhu vakadai mayb ndiye akauraya my parent .voetsek ngaafe

    • Nathaniel Mhiripiri,Albert Nyakuedzwa,Didymus Mutasa,mhondi dzemaRusape I am happy the dog has finally came to meet his fate,every dog have it’s day.

  • MAKOROKOZA MUCHURCH kkkkkkkkk gagagaga hahahah kusekera godo.

  • bhuru rinoonekea nemavanga aro go to hell mhondi yakatishungurudza iyi

  • Murderers die too , you must rot in hell

  • Ndiye wema bus here

  • Every dog have got it’s day he must rot in hell and Satan have feast on him

  • Politics is a dirty game,tambai makachenjera

  • Akaura

  • Nathaniel Mhiripiri killed a pregnant woman who was in a mealie-meal queue in Rusape,He was Mr Rusape himself,he thought he was untouchable but guess what?What comes around goes around pidigori waenda amama uyo.

    • kkkk Tapfuma T Tangwena chokwadi chakadai hachitaurwi parufu kani.Tinongoti ende tarwadziwa nekusiyiwa navaMhiripiri

    • these zanu pf thugs they think they own everything. manje Mwari haana favour parufu tese tinopinda

  • Hmmm, call me heartless buttttt….I don’t care

  • One by one thy r going to hell.

  • Ok

  • the same farm that he forcibly took from a progressive and productive farmer? ??….

  • Yaaa join to fellows
    Border
    Mahachi
    Manyika
    Enjoy your life in gehena (hell) baba Chatunga will join yu soon

  • Yah this is Zanu for you

  • Regai zviende

  • Next please

  • This guy was well known for his brutality around Matsika,Tandi ,Makoni ,Rusape into Headlands.

  • Was he ready to meet the Lord

  • Afa anaka shuwa R.I.P.

  • I will not waste words by saying RIP y shud h rest in peace ? Heartless ppl ndovanofanira kumuka zvipoko so tht we all see tht their spirits are suffering

  • Mudzidzisi Ticha Bernard

    He deserved to be eaten by dogs.

  • Blazo uyu anotofawo nhai

  • Rot in hell msathanyoko

  • Mhiripiri for shoo kkkkkkkk

  • minus one idiot

  • What goes around comes around.chawakadya chamuka zororo hakuna bcz wafa maoko aine ropa.wasiira vana mutoro wengozi

  • Kana aiva mhondi aiwa regai zviende,maybe aitozouraya more,endai gehena mudhara.

  • Vakafa vaidawo kurarama

  • Kkkkkkk

  • Seems nobody had anything nice
    to say about this pos

  • One down two more to go. see you there

  • Mkoma Edward Tafi-Madzara Snr

  • Mhizha zororai murugare, moyo vekubereka vandirwadza.

  • Pakati zanu apo hatina ukama, vamaiuraya vanhuvo vaida kurarama so just go…

  • Another murdered by Zunu pf

  • Muzvambarara

    anga akuda kuita mp here?

  • Nelia

    kkkkk murume uyu ndatanga kumunzwa nhasi asi hapana chandanzwa chakanaka chaakaita