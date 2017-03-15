Prominent Zanu PF politician found dead at his farm

By Lovemore Kadzura

Rusape politician and farmer, Nathaniel Mhiripiri was found dead at his Abeid Farm 10km along Rusape- Mutare Highway, three days after he went missing.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, but detectives who spoke to The Manica Post at the scene said preliminary investigations were pointing to murder.

His decomposing body was found near a stream a few metres from the main road which lead to his farm house. His relatives reported him missing to the police on Monday and a search was launched at his farm.

His body was found body lying under a tree in a ‘dried’ pool of blood. His body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

Mhiripiri was also Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Labour and Social Welfare. Manica Post