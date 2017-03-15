Model Tachi takes career to another level

By Vongai Mbara

While many young people spend their youthful years partying and hanging out with friends, it is a different story for model Sharon Tachi who is already building her empire.

At the age of 24, Sharon has a fully-fledged modelling career, which she attributes to her quick rise and work ethic.

“I believe I am a mature person who works really hard. When I tell myself that I want to do this, I commit to it and I do it with no excuses. This has helped me to develop as a model,” said Sharon.

The commercial model from Glen View has done numerous runway modelling shows for local designers.

She participated at the 2016 Castle Tankard Fashion Show and has taken part in various fashion shows since 2015.

Having been in the modelling industry for only two years, her career has advanced within a short period of time.

“I started modelling in October 2015. A lot of people would comment that I am photogenic and this has helped me to do numerous professional shoots. I managed to sign up with Size4 agency because advertising agencies like my look” she said.

Currently employed at Classic Marketing Zimbabwe as a marketing consultant, she is in the process of upgrading her resume studying Travel, Tourism and Hospitality.

The model who comes from a Christian background says she still follows her religious beliefs and has big dreams to achieve.

“I was born and raised in a Christian family so I am a Christian, and I do enjoy modelling. My dream is to be a brand ambassador for a Fashion house or a big brand,” said Sharon.

Sharon gives credit for her success to her family which she say is supportive.

“My family influenced my career because they saw that I have passion in modelling, I grew up with the dream to be one. My greatest support come from my family,” she said.

She has worked with many brands like Winter Fashion Show, Mua Magazine shoot, Naz Fashionz amongst others. The Herald