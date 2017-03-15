Mberengwa Church appeals for donations to help storm victims

By Rev. M. Spika-Dube

I pray this letter will find you in good spirits.

This letter serves to ask for donations on behalf of victims of floods and storm. Scores of families in my Deanery have been rendered homeless by recent storms which swept through their dwellings, destroying huts and food storages.

The Majority of them are turning to Lutheran Church for help. We are appealing for any donations to equip us with means to help women and children in this hour of need. As I write this letter, a window is sleeping in a hospital bed of agony after her only hut was razed down by a storm. She could not stomach the loss and gave in to a stroke.

We would appreciate if your organization could assist us with any kind of donations including:

blankets

Scholastic material

Children rain coats, waterproof school bags and gumboots

food parcels

Beans

building material

I hope you will find my request to be in good order.

Yours faithfully

Dean of ELCZ Easter Deanery

Rev. M. Spika-Dube

+263 712778942