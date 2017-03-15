Manhunt for pirate taxi driver after passenger rape

By Nqobile Tshili

A 21-year-old woman from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo was allegedly raped on her way to church by a pirate taxi driver who had offered her transport into the city centre.

The woman, whose name cannot be revealed for ethical reasons, was on her way to an all-night prayer.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the incident occurred last Friday at about 8PM and the suspect is on the run.

“We’re investigating a rape case involving a 21-year-old woman who was raped on her way to church on March 10. The woman boarded a silver pirate taxi and the driver told her that he was going to use a shortcut by driving along Richmond road,” said Insp Simango.

“Along the way, he diverted and drove to a bushy area where he parked his car, locked its doors and forced the woman to have sex with him at knife point without using protection.”

She said the suspect ordered the woman to go on top of him and he raped her once.

“After the sexual assault, he drove towards Mzilikazi suburb where he dumped the woman before disappearing in his vehicle,” Insp Simango said.

She said those who may have information on the suspect must report to the nearest police station.

Insp Simango warned members of the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis saying most of their drivers are linked to crimes being committed in the city.

“We advise members of the public who are going to church to avoid doing so by themselves. They should travel in groups. They should also avoid boarding pirate taxis as most of them are linked to crimes and may be difficult to trace,” she said.

Last year, a 16-year-old pupil at a Bulawayo school fought off a pirate Honda Fit driver who wanted to rape her by stabbing him with a pen before kicking his private parts.

Earlier this year, a woman from Cowdray Park suburb was killed by unknown assailants while she was coming from evening prayers in the same suburb. The Chronicle