Horror crash death toll rises. . . 7 accident victims buried in tear-filled ceremony

By Auxilia Katongomara

One more person has died following last week’s horrific accident that occurred near the National University of Science and Technology, bringing the death toll to 15.

Enert Sibanda who had been admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit died yesterday morning. Her death came on the same day when seven other victims of the same accident were being buried in moving scenes at West Park Cemetery.

Fourteen people from two families died on the spot on Wednesday night last week when they were travelling in a commuter omnibus to a funeral in Masvingo.

Sibanda suffered serious head injuries and on Sunday, her family sent a plea for $600 for her to undergo a CT head scan. Her brother, Mr Kenny Sibanda who also lost three children in the crash wept throughout the funeral service and could not hold up even at the cemetery where the other seven accident victims were being buried.

An emotional service was conducted at Kings and Queens funeral parlour where family, residents and friends shed tears as the seven coffins were paraded.

Speaking after the burials, Mr Sibanda said he was devastated by his sister’s death in hospital after the others died on the spot.

“When I thought she would survive, the Lord took her as we laid her fellow kinsmen to rest. I am hopeless, I have lost my children, now it’s my sister…I wonder how I will recover from this tragic loss,” said Mr Sibanda.

His children – Gift, Gracious and Sovia, his younger brother Luke, his ex-wife Magret Dube and her younger sister Rebecca Dube as well as a neighbour Grace Ndemera (48), who was accompanying the mourners to Masvingo when the accident occurred, were buried at West Park Cemetery.

Two other accident victims Danisani Masukume (40) and Yvonne Machingauta as well as Hopewell Masukume (14), whose body was being transported in the kombi for burial in Masvingo when the accident occurred, were buried at West Park Cemetery on Monday.

Kings and Queens funeral parlour donated six coffins as one of the deceased had a policy with the company.

It was a touching moment for children who lost their parents as they bade their parents farewell during the service.

Those who spoke during the service described the accident as tragic and blamed it on the bad roads in the country.

A spokesperson for the Sibanda family thanked the Bulawayo community, Government and the corporate sector for the assistance rendered to the bereaved during the trying time.

“We are also appealing for assistance in taking care of the orphans who are of school-going age, with the little one still a toddler,” said the representative.

Mourners are still gathered at number 58113/4 Mabutweni suburb and burial arrangements for Enert would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, a somber atmosphere engulfed Mkoba 16 suburb in Gweru yesterday as hundreds of residents joined the Mugovera family to pay their last respects after three members of the same family died on the spot after they were hit by a commuter omnibus at the weekend.

Moreblessing Mharakurwa (20), her daughter Anopaishe Mugovera (1) and sister-in-law Tendai Mugovera (11) who was in Grade Six at Pakame Primary School in Shurugwi were hit by a kombi that was travelling in the wrong lane allegedly to avoid potholes in Gweru’s Mkoba suburb.

The Chronicle news crew visited house number 2870/1 Mkoba 16 Gweru around 10AM where mourners were gathered before burial at Mutasa Cemetery in Ascot suburb, Gweru.

Moreblessing, Anopaishe and Tendai were all buried in white coffins.

Moreblessing and Tendai were buried in the adult section while Anopaishe was laid to rest in the children’s section at the cemetery.

A family member, Mr Trust Mugovera, said if it was within his powers, his loved ones would have been buried in one section instead of being separated due to council burial rules.

“My wish is for the commuter omnibus driver to show up and apologise to the family and at least show that he is remorseful,” he said.

Mr Mugovera said they had no intention to revenge but they would let the law take its course.

Methodist Church members, Pakame Primary School teachers, relatives and friends attended the burial. The Chronicle