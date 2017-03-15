Gokomere High head demoted, transferred

By George Maponga

Gokomere High School headmaster Mr Stanley Mtsambiwa, accused of allegedly routinely diverting examination fees paid for academically-challenged students to bright ones in a bid to fix the pass rate, has been demoted and transferred from the Catholic-run school by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Besides allegedly cooking up the pass rate to artificially keep it high and portray Gokomere High as one of the best schools in Masvingo and the whole country, Mr Mtsambiwa also faced allegations of running down the once prestigious school through alleged maladministration.

He was recently suspended and hauled before a disciplinary hearing after a parent whose daughter had been short-changed by the alleged diversion of examination fees raised a red flag.

The parent, Mr Munyaradzi Tichaona reported Mr Mtsambiwa to his superiors after his daughter, who sat for the 2016 Zimsec Ordinary Level examinations at the school, ended up sitting for nine subjects despite registering for 10.

Scores of other students at the school faced the same predicament and filed a report with education authorities in Masvingo.

Mr Mtsambiwa allegedly tried to cover up by reimbursing the affected students’ fees for the subjects they failed to sit for.

Masvingo provincial education director Mr Zedious Chitiga yesterday confirmed Mr Mtsambiwa’s demotion and transfer.”

He (Mr Mtsambiwa) has been transferred to Mutero High School in Gutu as deputy headmaster. He was moved there last week,” he said.

“We will look into the issue of his replacement at Gokomore High School but the Ministry (Primary and Secondary Education) made a decision on Mr Mtsambiwa,” added Mr Chitiga.

He refused to disclose the full details into Mr Mtsambiwa’s disciplinary hearing and the exact charges that were laid against him.

Over 17 students affected by Mr Mtsambiwa’s alleged misdemeanors, together with Mr Tichaona were called to testify against him.

Investigations against him by the ministry started in December last year culminating in his appearance before a disciplinary panel.

Gokomere High School is reputed as one of the best schools in Masvingo and the country at large, with its annual pass rate in Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations perennially hovering over the 90 percent mark.

In his complaint against Mr Mtsambiwa, Mr Tichaona accused Mr Mtsambiwa of trying to use the cooked up pass rate at Gokomere High to hide his alleged shenanigans, including rampant abuse of school funds.

He said it was shocking that a prestigious school like Gokomere High was still using the Blair toilet system, yet parents parted with about $540 per term in school fees. The Herald