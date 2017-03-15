Boom Beto dates Bulawayo

Local chart-topper and Zimdancehall awards 2016 nominee, Boom Beto of the Munodonhedza Musika fame, is coming to Bulawayo.

The artiste, who rose to fame late last year with the release of that track, will be performing at Club 263 on March 24.

He will be joined on stage by POY at a show that will be hosted by Obama featuring the club’s resident DJs St Willz, FFF Molfy and Nash Abra Tribe. Last week, Boom Beto was in Gweru where he performed alongside Winky D at a sold out show.

Club 263 spokesperson DJ Nash said Boom Beto was expected to arrive on the day of the show.

“He’ll be here next Friday, but before hitting the Club 263 stage, Boom Beto will do flash mobs at some other clubs in Bulawayo including Club Connect and Private Lounge,” said DJ Nash.

He said they were hosting Boom Beto mainly because he was the man of the moment in Zimdancehall circles whom they want to inspire other up-and-coming Zimdancehall artistes in Bulawayo.

“There’s a Bulawayo Zimdancehall Association (BZAM) that was recently formed in Bulawayo so Boom Beto is expected to meet members from this association to share notes.

“We want artistes here to blend with those in Harare so that we have a strong Zimdancehall movement,” DJ Nash said.

The BZAM, which includes artistes, DJs, MCs, Recording Studios and promoters aims to uplift Bulawayo Zimdancehall.

“The Zimdancehall genre has really grown in Bulawayo and we’ll continue supporting it so that artistes specialising in that genre here like Centre Party and DJ Tawaz can also be known and recognised at various awards held nationally,”said DJ Nash. The Chronicle