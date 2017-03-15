Big Nuz crumbling?

Rumours that Mampintsha is distancing himself from Big Nuz and Afrotainment are spreading like a wildfire.

‘Mampintsha’, real name Mandla Mamphumulo, is said to have lost interest in the plans of the kwaito group and DJ Tira’s record label.

Sources claim he wants to focus only on West Ink projects, which include his shop, Original Shandis, and West Ink’s ‘Queen of Gqom’ Babes Wodumo.

One source alleged: “Mampintsha has a lot on his plate, including managing the company and his shop. He wants to build his brand as a businessman in the music industry.

“So, he found it difficult to be involved in Afrotainment and Big Nuz’s activities. So much so that his Big Nuz co-member, Danger, feels let down and left out!”

Another source claimed Big Nuz can split anytime soon, and added: “Mampintsha is doing his own thing and Danger has realised he must do his own thing as well. This is not good for the group. I think R Mashesha (the Big Nuz member who died in 2015) is turning in his grave because he always preached unity in the group.”

Danger’s birthday bash was held at Chief Nqoko’s place in Port Elizabeth last Sunday – without Mampintsha.

His absence became noticeable to Big Nuz fans after a party photo of Durban artistes was posted by DJ Tira on his Instagram page.

The smiling faces were Tira, DJ Bongz, Danger, L’vovo and DJ Sox.

So, Big Nuz fans were wondering if Mampintsha had stepped out of the picture, or gave the party a miss.

Tira captioned the picture: “celebrating @dangergevaar birthday at Chief Nqoko with #The Squad2003infinity.”

Daglas_danger asked: Where’s Mampintsha @djtira.

Others who commented such as Samukelisiwe Biyela, Jaa7657, Zama22, Mdletshemgcini and others asked the same question. And Eudy_mkhize accused DJ Tira of being jealous.

He said: @real_mampintsha-westink ever since you did your own thing with @babes_wodumo I feel @djtira started treating you like an outsider…nomona lendoda yakwakhathi- (This Khathi man is jealous).”

Danger confirmed that Mampintsha was not at his birthday party.

He said: “He’s not distancing himself from Big Nuz. It’s just that he’s scared of flying.”

Afrotainment spokesperson, Lawrencia Mqwebu, refused to comment on the allegations. She said the media was out to cause the group to split.

DJ Tira and Mampintsha could not be reached for comment. DailySun