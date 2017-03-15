Bhasikiti an empty basket – Mahofa

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Shuvai Mahofa last week attacked Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) candidate in the upcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, describing him as an irrelevant empty basket with nothing meaningful to offer.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at a rally at Rutenga Primary School to drum-up support for the Zanu PF candidate, Joosbi Omar, ahead of the April 8 by-election, a fired-up Mahofa mocked Bhasikiti as a confused political failure whose party exists merely in name.

“Kuno ndinonzwa kuti kuna Bhasikiti, iri ndiro bhasikiti risina kana chinhu zvaro…yangova tswanda yofanzirofa. Look at what happened in Masvingo RDC by-election, ZimPF’s Rosiwetta Madzivire was humiliated and she immediately resigned…that is how Zanu PF operates,” Mahofa said.

She also denied that Zanu PF was thriving on partisan distribution of public resources like farming equipment and inputs, saying anybody who deserves should benefit from the programme.

“Kana fetiraiza yauya ipai chero nyoka kuti dzizive kumusha,” she said.

Party provincial secretary for administration, Alois Baloyi took the rally as an opportunity to informally introduce Ezra Chadzamira as the provincial chairman elect.

“Tauya naye wamakasusukidza….though it is not yet official, but 12 000 votes against 4 000 votes…it is obvious that this one (Chadzamira) is the provincial chairman elect,” said Baloyi to which Chadzamira immediately stood, did a Zanu PF slogan and sat down.

Baloyi was referring to the over 12 000 votes that Chadzamira obtained in the inconclusive Zanu PF provincial chairmanship election against his rival Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise’s paltry 4 888. Radio VOP