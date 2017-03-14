Trevor Dongo, wife reunite

By Adoration Bizure

Urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo has reunited with his wife Ashley Maumbe after their divorce in February last year.

The couple parted ways after Ashley heard rumours that Trevor was having extra marital affairs.

Though Trevor could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was unanswered, Ashley confirmed the reunion and said she was willing to give their marriage a second chance.

“Even though we had parted ways, Trevor and I still loved each other and that is why we decided to work things out.

“Every marriage has its challenges but it’s just unfortunate that ours was put on the world to see and it overwhelmed us.

“Everyone deserves another chance because we all make mistakes but at the end of the day God is the judge,” said Ashley.

Ashley also revealed that she has since moved in with Trevor after they reconciled.

“From the time I left our matrimonial home, I have been staying at my parents’ place but now I am back at our matrimonial home,” she said.

Meanwhile, impeccable sources close to the couple said the couple were keeping their reunion privately.

“We are happy that Trevor and his wife are back together, Ashley has been back at Trevor’s apartment long back.

“We are happy that Trevor and Ashley have reunited, what we don’t understand is why they are still keeping it a secret.

“Some of their relatives and friends are not even aware they are now back together,” said the source. H- Metro