Sabi Gold Mine renovation complete

Baldmin Holdings, a member of Baldmin Projects South Africa has completed the refurbishment of Sabi Gold Mine paving way for its re-opening.

The mine has been under care and maintenance for the past three years having closed down in May 2014 due to the shortage of working capital and ballooning debt levels.

The gold mine’s revival began after a financial agreement was reached between a local investment consortium, Chandiwana Mining Co-operation and the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

Baldmin Holdings managing director Costar Takawira told The Herald Business that the refurbishment work was started last year in partnership with Chandiwana Mines.

Baldmin Holdings was responsible for the procurement, re-engineering and refurbishment works at the mine to make sure that the plant was in a good working condition.

“Currently the team on site is busy fine tuning the plant and final commissioning and handover of the mine will be done at the end of March 2017.

“The team lead by Shingie Sibanda (manager Harare) and engineer Saimon Mutavikwa worked flat out and made sure that the plant is back on line so that Sabi Gold mine can contribute to the Zimbabwean economy,” said Mr Takawira.

After commissioning the plant is expected to operate at between 50-100 percent capacity while concentrated effort will be put on the development of the mine underground and hoist upgrades.

“This will create employment in the local town of Zvishavane and surrounding areas.

“Most of the work was done locally and on site while 50 percent mainly raw materials were supplied by Baldmin engineering in South Africa,” said Mr Takawira.

He said Baldmin Holdings’ vision is to create employment in Zimbabwe and work with the ministry of Mines in creating opportunities for small to medium scale miners including large-scale miners in Zimbabwe.

Mr Takawira said Balding Holdings is a local-based company that specialises in turnkey solutions for the mines and always tailor make solutions for its clients based on their budgets.

“We are currently working on developing small plants for artisanal miners which will promote conventional methods of gold extraction and make sure the mining is formalised,” he said. The Herald