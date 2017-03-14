It’s not yet over: Zikeeper

By Chipo Sabeta

CAPS United goalkeeper Edmore ‘Zikeeper’ Sibanda says the team will work out a strategy to tackle TP Mazembe in the second leg match of their CAF Champions League match.

Makepekepe drew 1-1 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League first round at the Stade Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

Despite making a howler that saw Mazembe equalizing in the first half, Sibanda saved the situation for his side with numerous saves throughout the match.

Sibanda said the team will be cautious in the return match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“The job is not done yet.

“We will fashion out a formation and strategy on how to get a goal and be very cautious not to concede goals.

“It’s not yet over and there is a lot of work ahead of us. I believe we have a chance to progress if we stay focused. We have to remain focused and ensure that we prepare well for the second leg

“In Lubumbashi, they mounted the pressure in the dying minutes of the game and I hope we will be able to fight until the last minute.”

Sibanda believes they now have the advantage of qualifying to the next round following the draw away from home.

“The match started at a fairly quick pace with both sides trying to snatch an early lead and we managed to get a goal.

“That away goal is important for us. It’s an advantage going into the second leg. However, we don’t need to be carried away. We also missed some of the good chances to score and this is the most important issue we need to work on and improve before going into the second leg.

“We equally have a chance to win and realise our dream of getting into the next stage,” Sibanda added. H-Metro