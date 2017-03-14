Mutasa continues to sing the blues

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter *

The High Court on Saturday threw out a third bid by Zimbabwe People First senior member Didymus Mutasa to save his attached property from going under the hammer.

Mutasa, who owes Nyakutombwa and Mugabe legal fees to the tune of $26 000, this time appeared as second applicant with his wife Getrude on the forefront as the first applicant.

His Range Rover SUV vehicle and an assortment of movable property were attached and taken to LM Auctioneers over the debt.

The debt accrued when the politician together with two others – Rugare Gumbo and Temba Mliswa – engaged the services of the law firm in their fight against expulsion from Zanu-PF at the courts.

Mutasa last month obtained an order for the release of his attached property, but Nyakutombwa Mugabe Legal Counsel appealed the decision, leaving the politician at risk of losing his property.

On Saturday, Mutasa and his wife argued their case in the third attempt to get their property back.

Justice Priscilla Chigumba threw out the urgent chamber application for lack of urgency.

Instead, the judge said Mr and Mrs Mutasa had alternative remedies to pursue in terms of the rules of the court.

Mutasa, who is former Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, last month had his Range Rover Sport and an assortment of household property removed from his Umwinsdale home after failing to settle the $26 900 debt.

Household goods property under attachment include: Three sets of leather sofas, dining table and eight chairs, two fridges, a coffee table and stools, two water tanks, microwave, carpets, television stands, Kipor generator, DSTV decoder, DVD player and two flower pots.

Last year, the High Court ordered Mutasa to pay Nyakutombwa & Mugabe Legal Counsel outstanding legal fees to the tune of $26 900.

Efforts to make him pay the debt hit a brickwall and the lawyers this month instructed the Sheriff to attach property.

Mutasa, together with Gumbo and Mliswa were in 2015 expelled from Zanu-PF for allegedly trying to topple President Mugabe.

Mutasa and Gumbo are now with a new political outfit Zimbabwe People First, while Mliswa is now legislator for Norton on an independent ticket.

The trio engaged the services of Nyakutombwa Mugabe Legal Counsel to fight the expulsion. The Herald