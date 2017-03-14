Mukuruva makes debut for SA side

By Allen Khumalo

Warriors’ goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva finally made his debut for Absa Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City FC, albeit in a losing cause on Sunday.

Cape Town City suffered a shock 0-1 loss to Second Division side Acornbush United in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

Cape Town City became the second PSL team to be knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by a non-league side following their neighbours Ajax Cape Town.

Mukuruva had attracted interest from many scouts at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament where he produced some crucial saves despite a dismal performance by the Warriors.

At Cape Town City FC, the 21-year-old former Dynamos goal minder deputises veteran South African goalie Shu-Aib Walters, who has been a pillar of strength for the team’s good run this season.

Walters has managed 17 league starts from 20 games that Cape Town City have played this season.

Other options for Coach Eric Tinkler include Samora Matloung and Gershn Kock.

For the Warriors shot stopper, it meant a time to shine with the suspension of Walters, but it seems the former Dynamos goalie was unfortunate to blow the opportunity to cement his place in the team.

Cape Town City are presently second on the PSL table with 38 points from 20 games comprising 11 wins, five draws and four losses.

They are on par with Bidvest Wits, who top the league table with 38 points and have a game in hand. The Chronicle