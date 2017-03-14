Mhere happy with feedback

By Sophie Chese-Msowa

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere says he is overwhelmed by the response his latest album ‘Old Testament’ is getting and hailed his followers for the support.

The album was launched last week at a well attended event which saw people from different backgrounds, among them ministers and fellow musicians, partaking in the launch.

He said since the release of the album, he has been receiving messages from his fans congratulating him for a well polished project.

“I have been receiving a number of messages and calls since the day I released the album and I can say the response is just overwhelming,” said Mhere.

He also said he is happy with airplay the album is receiving.

“Basing on the response from radio where it is being played, I really feel the album has been well received,” he said.

The ‘Favour’ hit-maker has since embarked on road shows in the capital and has been to Mbare and Chitungwiza where fans have embraced the new project, resulting in it being played in public transport and market places.

“The response is positive and encouraging. Messages are coming in daily from various people around the country and that alone shows that people are embracing the new project. We have done several road shows in the capital.

“We also had stopovers in Mbare and Chitungwiza and the response was overwhelming,” he said.

Mhere promised to embark on a nationwide tour to ensure all his music lovers have a live feel of the latest album.

“This is for the people.

“It is because of them that I am where I am today in terms of my career. I thank everyone for the support they keep giving us,” he said.

The album, which was produced by Lyton Ngolomi, is spiritually uplifting and can be enjoyed by people from different backgrounds.

On the album Mhere featured South African-based Mkhululi Bhebhe and veteran musician Zexie Manatsa.

Manatsa featured on the song ‘Dhindindi Full Time’ which is fifth on the album with a high tempo and has captured the hearts of music lovers on radio.

It competes with the eighth track ‘Munyaradzi’ on a jiti beat.

Other tracks on the album are ‘Nhamo Yekuzvipa’, ‘Error’, followed by ‘Zvinatsei’ and ‘Nyasha Ndini’, ‘Judas Iscariot’, ‘Vana VaJesu’ which featured Mkhululi Bhebhe, ‘Munyaradzi’, ‘Kuzodza’, ‘Ndikoko’, ‘Bye Bye’ and ‘Tenda’.

Basing on the feedback, ‘Nyasha Ndini’ seems to be the people’s favourite.

Music lovers on social networks believe this is one of the best projects to come out of the singer’s relationship with producer Ngolomi. The Herald