MDC-T says given up on Zim police

By Lynette Manzini

The MDC T says it has long given up on reporting attacks by their Zanu PF rivals to the police insisting the law enforcement agents have shown little enthusiasm to prosecute President Robert Mugabe’s followers.

Seven MDC-T youths in Harare were left hospitalised weekend for injuries sustained during attacks by Zanu PF youths during the party’s ongoing door-to-door campaign.

But still, MDC-T youth organising secretary, Denford Ngadziore said they will not report the attacks.

“We have not reported the matter to the police because they will not do anything about it.

“It is as if the police belong to a certain group of people,” he said.

Ngadziore accused Highfields West legislator Psychology Mazivisa of instigating the violence.

“I can confirm that seven MDC-T youths were injured and hospitalised in Highfields over the weekend.

“The information we gathered is that Highfields West MP Psychology Maziwisa bussed people from Mbare who attacked the MDC-T youths,” Ngadziore said.

Zimbabwean police have often been accused of being partisan towards President Mugabe’s party.

Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri is an avowed Zanu PF supporter and is often seen together with other service chiefs at some Zanu PF gatherings such as the party’s annual people’s conferences and President Mugabe’s birthday celebrations.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project monthly reports on politically motivated violations, the MDC-T often tops the lists of political violence victims while Zanu PF has top the perpetrators list.

Police have often been accused of overzealous pursuit of cases in which Zanu PF supporters fall victim to attacks by rivals, albeit on rare occasions.

Meanwhile, Ngadziore has vowed the attacks by their rivals will not deter the youths from going ahead with the fresh campaigns which aim to lure more support for the main opposition ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“This will not stop us; we are definitely going to continue. It is an ongoing programme which will take place every Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

MDC-T rolled out a door to door mobilising campaign as it seeks to target one million voters. Radio VOP