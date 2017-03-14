Mbanje grower in court

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he was found with 18 plants of dagga in his garden at Chigumira Farm in Eskbank.

Judah Kangara was taken to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with cultivating dagga.

He admitted to ‘farming’ the dangerous drugs when he appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

The 43-year-old, who claimed to survive selling dagga, will know his fate when magistrate sentences him on March 13.

Circumstances leading to his arrest were that on March 7 detectives from CID Marlborough received information to the effect that Kangara was cultivating mbanje in his garden.

The detectives proceeded to Farm 10 Chigumira in Eskbank where they found him busy in his maize field.

It is said that the police made a search around the farm and found a garden with 18 plants of mbanje with an average height of 1.5metres.

The detectives then uprooted the plants and arrested Kangara for cultivating mbanje.

He was then taken to the Harare magistrates' court where he admitted to growing the dangerous drugs.