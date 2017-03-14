Mahwindo warns Olinda….. Mudiwa jibe sparks feud

By Matthew Masinge

Events management guru and socialite, Mahwindo – real name Wanisayi Mutandwa – has sensationally hit at Stunner’s former wife Olinda Chapel over a Facebook post.

Olinda has sent social abuzz with her recent Facebook post which read: “What would happen if I dated Mudiwa and bought him a new car”.

Mahwindo, who is Mudiwa’s sister, was quick to warn Olinda over her sentiments, threatening further embarrassment.

“Olinda I hope this is a joke. If it’s true please, please I repeat leave my brother Mudiwa alone.

“Mudiwa is not desperate, try another celeb because kwedu tinazvo hativhunduke mari.” she wrote.

Contacted for comment, Mahwindo said:

“I don’t want Olinda’s drama around my brother Mudiwa and she should just mind her own business.

“Her thoughts should just remain in her head and not want to tarnish my brother’s image.

“Mudiwa is a bank ambassador and money is never a problem in our family.

“NaMudiwa takabva kare ende handitodi munhu anosvika paaari nedzungu sera Olinda.”

Mahwindo added:

“She just wants to bring on Mudiwa and Stunner’s beef, that’s just so low of her, ngaatsvage zvimwe zvekuita not pane hanzvadzi yangu.” H-Metro