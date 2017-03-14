Macheso cries on stage, calls off show

By Rest Mutore

Sungura giant Alick Macheso was over the weekend forced to call off his performance after he failed to control his emotions and cried on stage.

He was performing the song Baba off his current album Tsoka Dzerwendo at Club Las Vegas in Southerton.

The musician last year said the song is based on a true story and it reflects the life he has gone through and he gets emotional whenever he performs it.

It is a song of a man who neglects his child leaving the whole burden to the mother.

Music promoters Josh Hozheri and Wanisayi ‘Mahwindo’ Mutandwa went on stage to comfort the entertainer before ordering him to leave the stage.

Macheso even failed to perform some of the requests from his fans. H-Metro