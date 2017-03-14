Condoms paraded at funeral

Proceedings reportedly came to a standstill at Glen View 1 Shops last week when people paraded a coffin with a corpse.

The deceased known as Lizzy was a die-hard fan of dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu and was among the self-proclaimed dendera queens.

The procession which is on a video that has since gone viral saw people throwing ‘ballooned condoms’ all over while imitating sexual acts signifying the trade of the deceased.

They also did the same at Mbudzi Cemetery where she was laid to rest.

The video is circulating in showbiz circles where the deceased was popular.

One of Lizzy’s friends Molly Nyamayaro said they did everything just in honour of the deceased.

“Lizzy died last week and it’s very sad. We chipped in as her friends and contributed to fund the funeral since she was a good friend,” she said. H-Metro