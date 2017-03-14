CAPS suffer Chitiyo blow

By Chipo Sabeta

Ronald Chitiyo will not be available when CAPS United host TP Mazembe in the second leg CAF Champions League match on Sunday.

The midfielder, who assisted the solitary goal that Abbas Amidu scored in DRC will be suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

Chitiyo picked his first yellow card in the preliminary round against Lioli FC of Lesotho when he was booked for removing his shirt after scoring the winning goal at the National Sports Stadium.

In Lubumbashi, Chitiyo was booked for an obstruction on TP Mazembe’s Asante in the first half of the encounter.

According to the CAF Champions League rules and regulations, if a player accumulates two yellow cards he misses the next. H-Metro