Arsenal fan compares Arsene Wenger to Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe

By Sam Morgan | The Sun |



A seething Arsenal fan has compared Arsene Wenger to long-serving Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.

The supporter, wearing a red and white Gunners scarf, claims to have lived in the African country and seen first-hand how Mugabe “ruined” it.

And he insists the under-fire Frenchman is doing exactly the same to Arsenal after yet another season of disappointment.

The fan said: “I used to live in Zimbabwe and I’ve watched Robert Mugabe ruin the country, and Wenger is doing the same. He’s the Mugabe of Arsenal.”

Mugabe, 93, has dominated Zimbabwe for almost 40 years and his wife recently said that he could even contest the country’s election as a corpse.

Wenger by contrast is in his 21st year in charge of Arsenal, has three Premier League titles and six FA Cups.

Both could be accused of gross economic mismanagement, however, with £30million midfielder Granit Xhaka proving a flop and £17m striker Lucas Perez hardly ever getting a game.

Fan protest against Wenger has reached new heights recently, especially after Arsenal exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh straight year.

Some 200 supporters chanted ‘We want Wenger out’ prior to the 5-1 second-leg drubbing at home to Bayern Munich.

And others are plotting to fly a banner reading ‘No new contract’ over the Hawthorns when Arsenal travel to West Brom this Saturday.

There was even one ‘Wenger out’ sign at the MLS game in America between Minnesota and Atlanta on Sunday.

But Gunners legend Ian Wright is certain Wenger will sign a two-year contract extension this summer.