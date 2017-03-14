Anger over Mugabe cyclone donations

23
858

By  Farayi Machamire

There was much disappointment among many Zimbabweans when it emerged at the weekend that President Robert Mugabe had donated — of all things — biscuits and non-essential snacks to Cyclone Dineo victims in Tsholotsho who recently lost everything they had to floods.

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by (TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI/AP)
President Robert Mugabe (Picture by (TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI/AP)

Mugabe’s eye-brow raising gifts came into the public domain after Higher Education minister and Tsholotsho North legislator, Jonathan Moyo, published on social media the list of people and organisations who have assisted the impoverished flood victims.

The full list of goods which the president donated encompassed 1 000 packs of Zapnax, 1 000 units of bottled mineral water and 1 000 packs of 2kg biscuits to the more than 900 flood victims who are temporarily housed in overcrowded tents at Sipepa, in Tsholotsho.

The donation came as the displaced villagers have appealed for more aid in the form of substantial food, tents, blankets and sanitary wear among other urgent requirements.

The light Zapnax snacks, which are mainly consumed by children, retail at 10 cents a packet.

Tsholotsho is among the areas that were hardest hit by devastating floods which left a trail of destruction around the country, sweeping away bridges and destroying homesteads, livestock and other belongings.

Analysts and opposition figures roundly criticised Mugabe’s donations yesterday, saying whoever had organised the gifts had exposed the president as “insensitive” to the suffering of Zimbabweans.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC said the donation was “an insult” to the displaced families, who are expecting “real help” from the government.

“It’s a mockery and an insult to the people of Tsholotsho. Mugabe spent $2,5 million on his birthday bash in Matobo a few weeks ago but doesn’t have the common decency and morality of, at the very least, spending a similar amount of money on flood victims.

“This is a very big joke which is in extreme bad taste! President … Mugabe should also have personally visited the flood victims in Tsholotsho to see for himself the extent of human suffering and misery that these villagers are going through,” MDC spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said.

“It’s arrogance of the highest order for him to send the victims donated biscuits, Zapnaxs and bottled mineral water. This shows Mugabe’s utter contempt for the toiling masses of Zimbabwe.

“But when he is sick, he dashes off to Singapore for treatment using millions of State funds, but doesn’t even have the empathy and love to commiserate with the displaced villagers of Tsholotsho,” Gutu added.

Civic leader Maureen Kademaunga said it was “embarrassing” for Mugabe to have made the donations which characterised him as being “out of sync” with the problems of the displaced people of Tsholotsho.

“It was vulgar to donate Zapnax and bottled water to distressed people whose homes were destroyed and don’t have food and clothes,” Kademaunga told the Daily News.

“If you are to make comparisons between the extravagant celebrations of his birthday and the donations he has made, it’s quite clear that he is failing to attach meaning to tragedy and he has absolutely no regard for ordinary people’s lives and that’s quite regrettable.

“Under a functional political system, our people would not be subjected to this mockery by a self-centred leader whose sense of service is simply non-existent.

“The crisis in this country is real. It is not a manufactured crisis but a real leadership crisis which we must correct like yesterday,” she added.

Political analyst Dewa Mavinga also tore into Mugabe for his donations.

“Surely, for flood victims Zapnax and biscuits are not the most important things they need. The president should have visited the flood victims to consult them about their most urgent needs.

“This is symbolic of what is wrong with Zimbabwe and the government. He is totally out of touch with reality and the needs of the people,” Mavhinga said.

“It is shocking that the head of State can donate such worthless things. To begin with these items are not even necessities or essentials.

“Just a few weeks back, we saw how the ruling party converged to celebrate the birthday of the president … imagine if all the money that was wasted on that birthday had been directed to these flood victims.

“The donated items reveal the extent to which our rulers are divorced from the reality on the ground and the needs of the people,” another political analyst, Gladys Hlatywayo, weighed in. Daily News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Fake News

  • At 93yrs fungwa azdisashandi!!!Matopi!

  • Kupenga

  • somebody wake me up i must be in a dream,is this real

  • #Mugabe

  • What’s do u expect from this old foolish baboon

  • When people accept such nonsense,I presume it is us who are mentally retarded.The problem lies in us who cheer for sweet little nothings & sell our loved votes.Let them rule until we open our eyes.

  • Apedza zvake

  • nxaaa mandebele mobhowa nekusa shandisa brain, instead yekuti mutuke mgabe mobva mati mashona nxaa ….#ndebele people idhoti

    • Brighton please stop this tribalism please we are all being victimised by this dictator

    • okay, I know bt motaura motuka tese thus not good for all

    • chero isuwo toziva kuti anetsa, but kana moti shona apachanzwisisiki, yet tiri kutokangawo waya

    • Ndebele people always of topic pose pose Shona for what kana vasingadi MaShona fight again

  • Kkkkkk lies

  • This old goblin does not care

  • Biscuits!!!!!!! Dear God!!!!!! That’s very pathetic! !!!!!
    Instead of tents and food

  • 😂😂😂😂 biscuts; really???!

  • @Brighton mind your language, the mandebele doti you are talking about, some of them are your parents age…..
    After all Ndebele and shonas are Zimbabweans…..we’re one…
    With all due respect, can you talk about other people in respective way

  • more so after an extravagant birthday which cannot be suspended in the light of extreme suffering of the nation…….flooding is a national disaster that right thinking leader has to intervene and help direct resources to help the need but this person mugabe goes to waste money celebrating 93 years of birth….shameless indeed….kuita moyo wakaipisisa pasi rino rese…….

  • Kkk ndiye adiiko amana tese tikungotambura including iye

  • Not surprised at all. This goon has the coldest if hearts and am so hoping that a different person will lift our heavy yoke after 37 straight years eish???

  • Very sad

  • That’s all was left from the zimra warehouse.