$550k in sight: Caps Utd ready for return leg

CAPS United are just 90 minutes away from a whopping cash injection of more than half a million dollars following a giant killing performance that saw them holding TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League second round first leg encounter at the intimidating Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, DRC, on Sunday.

The Green Machine also scored a vital away goal in their brave performance by netting one of the fastest Caf Champions League goals, a 44-second strike by Abbas Amidu which stunned the home crowd into deathly silence.

Amidu riffled in from inside the box after collecting a pass from lively winger Ronald Chitiyo, who had roasted his marker on the right flank before finding the unmarked Amidu.

Amidu could have grabbed a brace had it not been for the shocking decision by Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana to blow for offside after he had reacted quicker to an Edmore Sibanda goal kick.

After the Caps United goal, the home side, to their credit, kept their shape as they sought an early equaliser and it came courtesy of a Sibanda howler in the ninth minute.

The big goalkeeper spilled a shot from Ben Malaga and the ball fell onto the path of Rainford Kalaba, who slotted home.

For a while it looked like Caps United were in for a good hiding, but Lloyd Chitembwe’s men absorbed the pressure, never making any reckless moves or tackles.

Hardlife Zvirekwi and Dennis Dauda were outstanding in defence, while Chitiyo and Devon Chafa kept the home team on their toes whenever they were in possession.

Now Makepekepe need to repeat that top drawer performance at the giant National Sports Stadium where the visitors are likely to struggle on the grass turf and wide pitch compared to their compact and artificial venue back home.

Qualification to the group stage guarantees at least $550 000 after Caf increased its prize money.

It is the prize money that probably will spur the Green Machine on and club president Farai Jere, who travelled with the team, just can’t wait for the second leg.

“We are waiting for the return leg anxiously. To us we are one foot in on a 2-1 score line,” quipped Jere on the plane back home.

Skipper Moses Muchenje told reporters in a post match Press conference that they want to finish the job back home.

“We want to make sure we continue with the good work we put today when these guys come to Harare. We believe we have the quality to stand the heat like we did today,” said Muchenje.

The draw was clearly not taken lightly by the TP Mazembe fans, who pelted their recently appointed coach Thiery Froger after the match, but they sportingly gave a standing ovation to the gallant Caps United players as they left the field.

The supporters came into the match confident of a whitewash.

As the Caps United bus drove from the hotel to the stadium, it was met with a 3-0 sign from supporters right up to the stadium.

Meanwhile, hundreds of jubilant Caps United supporters welcomed the team back home at the Harare International Airport on Sunday night.