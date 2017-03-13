Is the Zimbabwe national team job a Mission Impossible?

By Lot Chitakasha
Since independence, the Zimbabwe Warriors have been under the tutelage of many coaches from diverse backgrounds. All of them have had varying degrees of success. With each passing tenure, fans, administrators, pundits and football writers have come up with their own assessments and verdicts.
Across the board, there has been little agreement and even the seemingly successful coaches have had harsh critics. Many claim their verdicts as the valid ones. This is to be expected, as literary giant, Chinua Achebe would say, wisdom is a like a goatskin, each man carries his own. But the question to ask- Is this the impossible job?
It was the late Graham Taylor, the former England manager between 1990 and 1993 who coined the phrase, the Impossible Job. A documentary was made about his tenure in office. The challenges he faced were unbearable ,the unfortunate calls by the referees were many. After one such unfair decision ,he was heard shouting, “The referee got me the sack..tell your mate he just cost me my job..”
The media also gave him a hard time, they accused him of taking the English game back to the dark ages. The English press is one of the harshest in criticising those who occupy this hallowed post, a job they consider to be the best in the world. The Zimbabwe job is not far off, it is not a job for the fainthearted, an impossible job indeed!
As earlier stated, many have occupied this office and have made their own small contributions. I remember well, John Rugg, a gentleman of the game and a fitness fanatic. He always had his teams in peak physical condition, the Rio Tinto team of the 1980’s can attest to that .He did the same with the National team.
Mick Poole was a no nonsense disciplinarian who won the first cup of note for the national team, the CECAFA cup in 1985. Mukoma Japhet Mparutsa has told me a lot of stories about this man, a former soldier who expected his players to walk with purpose and carry themselves with confidence all the time. Peter Nyama, Wieslow Graboswiki, Ben Koufie, the man accused of cursing the nation, Reinard Fabisch,a popular but stubborn coach with a tunnel vision. It was his way or you are out.
Ian Porterfield ,Valinhos , Misheck Marimo, he won COSAFA ,Sunday Marimo, he qualified for the first AFCON tournament in Tunisia, Rahman Gumbo ,Charles Mhlauri, the self proclaimed professor of football, he gave us the second AFCON qualification, Norman Mapeza and finally Calisto Pasuwa who led us to the latest AFCON adventure.
Each had their backers from the fans and the media but they had a fair share of critics too. Some in the media have made it their calling to tear at the national team coaches at every opportunity. I remember Clemence Westerhof getting frustrated with one journalist who seemed determined to prove that the man was inept.
Yet this was the man who had coached Nigeria to the 1994 Africa cup of nations victory and had come within ten minutes of knocking out Italy from the world cup in USA’94. Only the intervention of the pony tailed talisman Roberto Baggio saved Italy on that day. But to this journalist, the man was clueless.
Ian Porterfield was also accused of playing a boring type of football, not worthy of view for the football purists of our nation. Yet this was a man who had helped to rebuild the Zambian National Team from the ashes of the Gabon disaster and coached them to within a whisker of grabbing the ultimate prize in 1994.
Was the Dream team as the Warriors were known as at some point, the best ever National team? Opinion is divided. Was their coach Fabisch, the best ever National coach, many seem to agree although he has no shortage of critics too.
Those who support him cite his motivational skills, his man management and the ability to draw the crowds out. Under him the National Sports Stadium was always packed to the roof with supporters from all backgrounds. This has not been easy to replicate. Fabisch had the X-factor and the team went on a thirteen match unbeaten run. It claimed the scalps of such giants like Egypt, Cameroon, South Africa , Guinea among others. However, his team failed the ultimate test and for that many have not forgiven him.
I know people who still curse him for leaving out Moses Chunga. Then there are those who will not forgive him for not giving Memory Mucherahowa enough game time. For some this was a confirmation that he was anti Dynamos. Others criticise him for becoming more and more defensive as the campaign developed.
He even turned players into defenders, Willard Khumalo, Norman Mapeza, Bully Mackop all retreated into defence. Many regard his tenure as a missed opportunity because the talent in the team was unbelievable. However, time heals all wounds, many now look back at this era as the era that they fell in love with the National Team again.
Ben Koufie said, “ Even if you hire a coach from the moon, you will not qualify.” He became public enemy number one. What did he mean? I think he had been frustrated by the lack of planning , the lack of football structures that he had recommended .
No one seemed to take this seriously. In his anger he uttered those words. We have since qualified thrice but nothing has changed , the quick fix approach of our administrators is still embedded, deep rooted. As long as this endures, we will not make the impact that we are supposed to make on the international scene.
Sunday Marimo now Chidzambwa will always be regarded as a hero for attaining that first ever qualification and putting to bed the Ben Koufie curse so to speak. However his team selection was also questioned, his preference for experienced players taken as proof that he did not want to try young players. This prompted him to quip, “Team yemasupporter haidyiwe..” implying that the supporters know it all, this simply captured his frustrations.
Currently , Pauwa has been under the couch after the Gabon expedition. That the Warriors fell short is without doubt but the barrage of criticism has been relentless. In all this the man has maintained a dignified silence, he is a resilient man indeed.
But what makes this an impossible job. Will Pep Guardiola win us the Nations Cup, what about Mourinho? Ok , maybe that is farfetched, let me say Bruce Grobbelaar. Will he change the fortunes of this football mad nation. I personally do not think so because for the pieces to fall into place the environment must be right.
The problems that have encountered the National team over the generations are well documented. Poor preparations, lack of friendly matches, poor camping facilities, poor travelling arrangements, ad hoc arrangements with the bonus issues. How many times have we shot ourselves in the foot, lost valuable time as the players haggle over fees. In the midst of this , the coaches are expected to deliver.
Other issues loom large in the background. The late Ben Koufie addressed most of these during his tenure but no one took his recommendation on board. The leadership at ZIFA should sit down and think. All football stakeholders should knock their heads together and think. Civic leaders and councillors should buy into the vision.
The behaviour of parcelling out football pitches as housing stands should stop. Where will the young kids play? Where will they practise the skills that we hope to see in later years at national level? The council leaders who allocate these stands are they thinking about the children? These are decisions made by non visionary, non football and non sports oriented leaders who care less about sports development.
I remember years ago Mayor Solomon Tawengwa allocating himself a stand to build a service station next to Gwanzura Stadium. This was space meant for parking for the fans. Other businesses later mushroomed around the good old stadium. I understand the space between the stadium and Machipisa bar has been allocated to businesses.
The question is where is the parking for the stadium and if the stadium is to expand, how will that happen. I asked football legend Alois Bunjira about this issue.
Verbatim, this is what he said, “ Councils are doing nothing to promote sport. In Chitungwiza most soccer pitches were converted to housing stands. Zengeza 3 ground you inquired about is still there but it is surrounded with houses, houses right behind the goal posts, soon it will be swallowed. The other one at Zengeza beer hall was converted to a car park. The one I grew up playing as on as a junior together with Lloyd Chitembwe Norman Mapeza, Muzadzi is gone. It is sad my brother. They wanted to allocate business stands at the Gazaland ground in Zengeza 2, the Community resisted the move. They take over the grounds saying that people should play soccer at the school grounds and yet schools lock up at weekends. What kind of nonsense is that?”
Such decisions reflect leaders who do not have a plan for sport and football development. I am just glad the Zimbabwe Grounds are still intact though in bad shape. Such football fields should be preserved and developed to nurture the talent that we need for future national teams . They are sacrosanct where ever they are in Zimbabwe.
Junior structures should be revived both at club and the national teams level. This is a priority. While not arguing for exclusivity, I still feel strongly that former players should get into leadership positions. There is no shortage of astute minds among footballers. The likes of Alois Bunjira, Thulani Ncube, Stanley Chirambadare, Ephraim Chawanda to mention a few can bring a turnaround because they have a plan, they have football ideas.
If those who vote do not realise this then maybe it is time to reform the voting system. It is not too late to build a strong league so we can retain our players. It is not too late to turn football into a multimillion business venture which can employ thousands. Indeed a strong league will ultimately benefit the National Team and the National coach.
If the above issues are addressed, this impossible job, will become the most attractive job in Zimbabwe football. I think the next coach, whoever it will be, will have a chance to bring us the glory that we all desire.