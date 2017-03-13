Is the Zimbabwe national team job a Mission Impossible?

By Lot Chitakasha

Since independence, the Zimbabwe Warriors have been under the tutelage of many coaches from diverse backgrounds. All of them have had varying degrees of success. With each passing tenure, fans, administrators, pundits and football writers have come up with their own assessments and verdicts.

Across the board, there has been little agreement and even the seemingly successful coaches have had harsh critics. Many claim their verdicts as the valid ones. This is to be expected, as literary giant, Chinua Achebe would say, wisdom is a like a goatskin, each man carries his own. But the question to ask- Is this the impossible job?

It was the late Graham Taylor, the former England manager between 1990 and 1993 who coined the phrase, the Impossible Job. A documentary was made about his tenure in office. The challenges he faced were unbearable ,the unfortunate calls by the referees were many. After one such unfair decision ,he was heard shouting, “The referee got me the sack..tell your mate he just cost me my job..”

The media also gave him a hard time, they accused him of taking the English game back to the dark ages. The English press is one of the harshest in criticising those who occupy this hallowed post, a job they consider to be the best in the world. The Zimbabwe job is not far off, it is not a job for the fainthearted, an impossible job indeed!

As earlier stated, many have occupied this office and have made their own small contributions. I remember well, John Rugg, a gentleman of the game and a fitness fanatic. He always had his teams in peak physical condition, the Rio Tinto team of the 1980’s can attest to that .He did the same with the National team.

Mick Poole was a no nonsense disciplinarian who won the first cup of note for the national team, the CECAFA cup in 1985. Mukoma Japhet Mparutsa has told me a lot of stories about this man, a former soldier who expected his players to walk with purpose and carry themselves with confidence all the time. Peter Nyama, Wieslow Graboswiki, Ben Koufie, the man accused of cursing the nation, Reinard Fabisch,a popular but stubborn coach with a tunnel vision. It was his way or you are out.

Ian Porterfield ,Valinhos , Misheck Marimo, he won COSAFA ,Sunday Marimo, he qualified for the first AFCON tournament in Tunisia, Rahman Gumbo ,Charles Mhlauri, the self proclaimed professor of football, he gave us the second AFCON qualification, Norman Mapeza and finally Calisto Pasuwa who led us to the latest AFCON adventure.

Each had their backers from the fans and the media but they had a fair share of critics too. Some in the media have made it their calling to tear at the national team coaches at every opportunity. I remember Clemence Westerhof getting frustrated with one journalist who seemed determined to prove that the man was inept.

Yet this was the man who had coached Nigeria to the 1994 Africa cup of nations victory and had come within ten minutes of knocking out Italy from the world cup in USA’94. Only the intervention of the pony tailed talisman Roberto Baggio saved Italy on that day. But to this journalist, the man was clueless.

Ian Porterfield was also accused of playing a boring type of football, not worthy of view for the football purists of our nation. Yet this was a man who had helped to rebuild the Zambian National Team from the ashes of the Gabon disaster and coached them to within a whisker of grabbing the ultimate prize in 1994.