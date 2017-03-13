UFIC Choir launches 10th album

By Naledi Sande

Gospel outfit United Family International Church Choir last week launched their 10th album titled “In The Sanctuary”.

Hosted by veteran radio personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, also known as Tich Mataz, the launch took place at SterKinekor.

The choir, led by Pasto Hubert Chigumira, was established in 2008 by United Family International Church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

“In The Sanctuary” was recorded at the group’s prayer retreat at Life Haven Sanctuary and the album comes with a DVD.

Speaking at the launch, Pastor Chigumira said: “The title of the album was inspired by the place where we recorded it.”

The album carries 12 worship songs that include “Thank You Lord”, “Show Me a Sign”, “Holy Spirit”, “Most High”, “Sanctify Me”, “No Other Name” and “Mutsvene”.

Possible hit songs judging from the audience’s reaction during the screening are “Most High” led by Pastor Chigumira, “Sanctify Me” led by Minister Michael Mahendere and “Holy Spirit” led by Lawrence Gunda.

They also launched their new brand, Family Music Incorporated, which they said is meant to mentor all kinds of gospel musicians.

“Any musician of any kind, this includes vocalists and instrumentalist, as long as it is gospel you are welcome to be mentored by Family Music Incorporated,” said Pastor Chigumira.

Popular faces present included Pastor Manyeruke and his wife, Pastor Charamba and comedians “Mai TiTi” and Tyra Chikocho known in the entertainment circles as “Madam Boss” graced the event. The choir has a membership of over 600 people and Pastor Chigumira said they hold auditions regularly to search for new talent.

“We only reached 600 a few weeks ago, but we identify talent led by the grace of our Father (Prophet Makandiwa and we have auditions regularly,” he said.

Minister Mahendere said this was a prophetic choir and acknowledged how Prophet Makandiwa had highlighted that “members of the choir only are supposed to fill City Sports Centre”.

“We are supposed to fill City Sports Centre so we are supposed to be operating at a 1000 and above membership,” he said.

“Mai TiTi” lightened up the atmosphere when she asked if only UFIC congregants are welcome to UFI Church Choir and proceeded to sing a verse of Mahendere’s famous “Makanaka Jesu”.

Pastor Chigumira responded that it is UFI Church Choir hence only members of the church are welcome.

Pasto Chigumira said: “We have been poor in marketing before. We kept music to ourselves but this is a change.

“We have launched Family Music Inc and it has management and a marketing team. It is going to be a different ball game from now on. You will see our music everywhere in the streets.”

The songs from the album will be distributed by Oyos Music. The Herald