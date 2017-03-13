Princess Diana’s former lover answers question ‘Are you Harry’s father?’

By Richard Hartley-Parkinson | Metro |

Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt has spoken out about their affair, denying long-standing rumours he could have been Prince Harry’s father.

The former cavalry officer said speculation had persisted because ‘it sells papers’.

Diana confessed in a BBC Panorama programme in 1995 that the pair had had an affair.

She and Prince Charles separated in 1992, divorcing four years later.

In an interview with Channel Seven’s Sunday Night in Australia, the former Life Guards officer was asked: ‘Are you Harry’s father?’.

He replied: ‘No, I’m not.’

The host asked him: ‘Why does that keep being repeated?’ He said: ‘It sells papers. It’s worse for him, probably, poor chap.’

Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, said that it wasn’t possible for Hewitt to be Harry’s father because Harry was a toddler when he met the Princess.

They got together in 1986 when she asked him to be her riding instructor – Harry was born in September 1984. Their relationship lasted until 1991 when their affair was made public.

At the same time as Diana’s affair with Hewitt, Charles was seeing his former lover (now wife), Camilla Parker-Bowles.