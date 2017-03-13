Missed-call phone scam

MTN has warned mobile phone users to avoid returning missed calls from international numbers as there is a scam called Wangiri Fraud doing the rounds.

The scam originated in Japan, MTN says. Wangiri means “one ring and cut”.

The scam involves the random calling of mobile numbers. The numbers are dialled once and appear as missed calls. Should you fall for the con and phone back, you are charged a premium rate, or you get spammed.

If you don’t recognise a caller’s number, ignore it, MTN advises. IOL

  • Baba Kukwa and your guys with MTN lines, take heed!!! 🙂

  • mangu anopinda everyday but handidairi hangu…..

  • mangu anopinda everyday but handidairi hangu…..

  • People are stupid sometimes they return a international call yet they don’t know anyone internationally, let alone do business or have a relative ari outside SA.

  • Scary. Yesterday I got a missed call from +371….. I checked and it’s Latvia. I know noone in that part of the world.

  • MTN yava muno muZim here