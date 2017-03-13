Missed-call phone scam

MTN has warned mobile phone users to avoid returning missed calls from international numbers as there is a scam called Wangiri Fraud doing the rounds.

The scam originated in Japan, MTN says. Wangiri means “one ring and cut”.

The scam involves the random calling of mobile numbers. The numbers are dialled once and appear as missed calls. Should you fall for the con and phone back, you are charged a premium rate, or you get spammed.

If you don’t recognise a caller’s number, ignore it, MTN advises. IOL