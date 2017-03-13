Gopal is taken . . . Yellow card star ties the knot

By Peter Matika

South Africa-based award winning Zimbabwean actor Leroy Gopal recently tied the knot with his long time South African beauty — Keletso Molefe at a private and intimate ceremony held in that country.

Gopal made his debut in the showbiz industry through the local movie Yellow Card in early 2000, before moving to South Africa.

He landed a role on the SABC TV series One way, where he played Thabang Ngema in 2006 before landing more roles in other popular soapies and TV shows such as Generations and Backstage.

He posted pictures of their wedding on his social media accounts, where fans and friends congratulated him and his bride.

The wedding is said to have been held at Fairmont Zimbali Lodge and Resort.

In a captioned picture on his Instagram he wrote: “We would have to write an essay to thank everyone who made this day a memorable one. To our family and friends thank you so much for sharing this love celebration with us. A well-deserved special mention though to @lisamodisane14 for helping us put so many things together and always keeping a brother in check! @antherline in a week you made us look like a king found his queen! Your work is the epitome of what a designer is or should be! @lesleymusina short notice but you held the crowd well and rocked the mic. @kele_me and I thank you all from the depths of our hearts. Much love and appreciation. I’m so happy cause I married my best friend in the whole world.”

Leroy and Keletso have been in love for the past 14 years and finally wedded last weekend.

A close friend of theirs also posted pictures of the ceremony on Facebook, congratulating them on the step they had taken.

“This was indeed a celebration of Love! The way I’m so proud of you babies Leroy Gopal Keletso Molefe I was there 13/14 years when you guys met . . . and I’m so happy that I was a part of your special day. Thank you guys for showing me that love prevails always . . . I love you guys!!!! Here’s to infinity and beyond for both of you,” wrote Mosidi Mos D Selomi. Sunday News