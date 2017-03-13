Gift Banda expulsion takes dramatic twist

By Vusumuzi Dube

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association has written to the Bulawayo City Council challenging the purported evidence the former city Deputy Mayor Mr Gift Banda used to exonerate himself from some of the corruption charges he was facing.

Mr Banda, who had been cleared by a Government-appointed independent tribunal of any wrongdoing in the purchase of a piece of land at Ascot Racecourse for the construction of town houses, was instead found guilty of using his influence to acquire a lease for the construction of a social club at Hume Park.

The embattled former Deputy Mayor last month immediately convened a Press conference after the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Engineer George Mlilo, had confirmed his expulsion in the Press.

He presented a document purportedly from the local authority actually declining the application stating that; “council cannot avail the piece of land in question to accommodate the proposed development as there is no land available.”

The letter was signed by the local authority’s Director of Engineering Services, Eng Simela Dube and dated 14 May 2014 (reference number: TP 6,5 S/Park).

However, in the latest developments, BPRA co-ordinator Mr Rodrick Fayayo last week wrote to the local authority’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, challenging Mr Banda’s assertion, even going further to produce an excerpt from the local authority’s council minutes awarding the former Deputy Mayor the piece of land.

Mr Dube confirmed receiving the letter from the residents group but said he was consulting on the best way to respond.

“BPRA kindly requests for clarification on information relating to the application by Entertainment Headquarters for a lease of the Hume Park Stand located between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue, next to Eveline High School. In terms of the Bulawayo City Council minutes of 3 September 2014, the Director of Engineering Services reported on 15 July 2013 that an application had been received from Entertainment Headquarters to lease the said piece of land, being Stand 187964 BTL, for purposes of establishing a social club.

“However, a letter dated 14 May 2014 and purportedly emanating from the Engineering Department, and addressed to the Director and Project Leader at Entertainment Headquarters contains different information. The letter, which was distributed by suspended Deputy Mayor Gift Banda at a Press conference in Bulawayo on Monday 28 February 2017 where he refuted allegations he corruptly acquired the piece land in question,” reads part of the letter.

In his letter, Mr Fayayo goes on to question the local authority’s transparency, going further to accuse them of purposely misrepresenting facts.

“To BPRA, the existence of conflicting information relating to the same application for the piece of land is a cause for concern as it casts a doubt on the truthfulness and accuracy of official council information and poses a threat to transparency and good governance in Bulawayo. In light of this, BPRA kindly requests that the Bulawayo City Council sets the record straight and clarifies on the issue.

“Which communication, between the council minutes of 3 September 2014 and the letter dated 14 May 2014 and addressed to Entertainment Headquarters contains the correct information on what transpired with regards to the application by Entertainment Headquarters,” reads the letter.

According to the letter provided by Mr Banda, council reportedly turned down the application for the Hume Park stand for the construction of a social club noting that there was no land available in the area.

“The above mentioned lease and road proposal take up virtually all the developed land within the Hume Park living the most sensitive wet land along Matsheumhlope River. In light of the above council cannot avail the piece of land in question to accommodate the proposed development as there is no land available,” reads part of the letter.

According to excerpts of the council minutes, Mr Banda had recused himself from the discussion after declaring an interest.

“The director of engineering services (Eng Simela Dube) reported — on 15 July 2014 — that an application had been received from Entertainment Headquarters . . . to lease a piece of land measuring 3,82 hectares for purpose of establishing a social club. The social club was envisaged to offer a wide range of facilities such as a soccer field, a conference hall, five-star kids’ entertainment centre, a bar and a kitchen.

“Thereafter it was recommended that the piece of land measuring 3,82 hectares being Stand 187964 BTL, depicted on TPB 807 be leased to Entertainment Headquarters of 6 Moffat Avenue, Hillside, Bulawayo for an initial period of five years at a monthly levy of US$200 for the purposes of establishing a social club. That the lease be for an initial period of five years,” reads part of the report.

According to the Independent Tribunal report on the Hume Park stand it was found that Mr Banda used his influence to get the lease where he signed the application for the stand on behalf of Entertainment Headquarters where he was a principal and prominent artiste Simon Mambazo Phiri also co-signed as a director and project leader.

“The position of deputy mayor is a very highly esteemed office. A person who holds such office is required and expected to conduct his or her affairs with absolute if not impeccable dignity and integrity. Banda’s duties as councillor and deputy mayor were to serve the interests of council and the ratepayers.

“He had already been allocated a large piece of land in Ascot where he intended to develop a town house complex. He then applied for a lease under the guise of Entertainment Headquarters in order to further his business interest,” read part of the findings. Sunday News