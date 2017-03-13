Chelsea submit £52.3m offer to Juventus for Kingsley Coman

Chelsea have made a whopping £52.3million offer to Juventus for French winger Kingsley Coman, reports in France claim.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of the rapid attacker, who has seen his playing time limited under Carlo Ancelotti while on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

The France international has made just six starts in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, with the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss using him from the bench more often than not.

Bayern have a £17.4m option to buy him from Juventus that expires at the end of April, a deal the German side are expected to complete.

But the 20-year-old is a wanted man around Europe, with Chelsea and Manchester City both making huge bids for the youngster.

Having fallen behind Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the pecking order, Coman is considering his options and he’s open to moveing to England, according to Telefoot. Metro