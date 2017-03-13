Cancer patient appeals for financial assistance

By Tobias Mandoreba

The family of a Hwange man who was last year diagnosed of stomach cancer is appealing for financial assistance to enable him travel to Bulawayo for specialist treatment.

Mr Tafilani Ncube (40) of Cinderella suburb in the coal mining town was first diagnosed with the yet to be identified type of stomach cancer, concentrated on the lower abdomen, at a Plumtree Hospital in August last year but failure to get any medical assistance since then has seen his condition deteriorating. He has been bedridden since January.

Speaking to Sunday News at the family home on Friday, Mr Ncube’s wife Ms Busani Nkomo said she was pained to watch her husband’s condition deteriorating every day.

“The situation is very desperate as you can see. My husband was first diagnosed with this cancer in Plumtree last year and from that time we have managed to go to Mpilo Central Hospital once and got refered to some specialists in town who at that moment demanded $160 to do some early tests but we failed to raise that amount. The situation has now deteriorated and since January this year he has not been able to move. Each time he tries to move, he will be in serious pain and also shows signs of suffocating. At the moment, he is just surviving on painkillers and antibiotics from friends and relatives to suppress the pain,” said a teary Ms Nkomo, a mother of three.

She said the family approached the Department of Social Welfare in Hwange where they got an Assisted Medical Treatment Order but a family friend, Mr Saidi Wilson said the order only worked in Hwange hospitals and clinics.

Mr Ncube was employed as a security guard in Hwange until last year when his contract was terminated on medical grounds.

Those willing to assist can deposit money through EcoCash on the number 0773720870 or call the wife Ms Nkomo on 0713571458. Sunday News