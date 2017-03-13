Bosso coach faces eviction

By Raymond Jaravaza and Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay faces eviction from his upmarket apartment at the Ascot Shopping Centre after the club failed to pay rentals for two months, B-Metro Sport can exclusively reveal.

The apartment is owned by a Highlanders life member who is based in Harare.

The owner of the property leased out the apartment to Highlanders when Akbay joined the club in early 2016 from the Netherlands.

Bosso is saddled with a ballooning debt of over $800 000. Acting vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya was evasive when contacted for comment.

“I don’t comment on issues that involve the coach but you can contact the secretary -general (Emmet Ndlovu) or even Donald (Ndebele, the club treasurer), they are the ones in a better position to comment on that,” said Ngwenya.

Ndlovu said the club had not received a complaint from the landlord.

“As a club we will never run away from our obligation to pay rent for Akbay. I checked with the office and there is no official complaint from the owner of the apartment. We enjoy a good relationship with the landlord and I’m sure he would have raised the issue by now,” said Ndlovu.

Last week this publication reported that coaches and office staff had gone for two months without pay after principal sponsors BancABC made it clear that its $200 000 sponsorship will only cater for players’ salaries.

Bosso is now left to dig deeper into its coffers to make sure head coach Erol Akbay and his lieutenants Amini Soma and Cosmas Zulu are paid on time.

Development side Bosso90 and junior team coaches have also not been paid.

The club will be hoping for a good season from the team to attract sizable crowds and bring in the much needed revenue.

Bosso draws huge crowds when playing teams such as arch rivals Dynamos and Caps United as well as Chicken Inn, Harare City, FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba.B-Metro