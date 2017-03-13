Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey hits back at Piers Morgan on Instagram

Piers Morgan’s hardly forthcoming with praise for his beloved Arsenal but nobody feels the force of his criticism quite as strongly as Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman’s having an indifferent campaign with the Gunners this term and only has two goals to his name during another injury-ravaged season.

Few doubt the 26-year-old’s ability but future at Arsenal looks far from clear given his injury problems and his failure to tie down a first team spot.

The former Cardiff midfielder managed 90 minutes against non-league Lincoln on Saturday and got on the scoresheet during a resounding 5-0 win.

However, shocking though it may seem, Morgan still found holes in Ramsey’s performance and labelled him ‘absolutely ****ing useless’ during the first half, as well as claiming he personifies the ‘mediocre malaise’ at the club.

Morgan regularly vents his frustration to his 5.6million Twitter followers so it’s only fair that Ramsey gets to have a go back.

And he did so on Instagram, when he liked a photo of President Donald Trump mocking Morgan. Metro